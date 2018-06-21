Vinay Pathak, Sayani Gupta come together for bittersweet comedy

Vinay Pathak and Sayani Gupta are coming together for the first time in Axone, a bittersweet comedy produced by Yoodlee Films. The film has an interesting concept that revolves around racism in New Delhi, and the story tries to subtly captures this.

Vinay, who is known for his comic timing and acting in pictures like Challo Dilli, Bheja Fry series, Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, Badlapur and Gour Hari Dastaan, is coming back to the screen in another comedy movie. Sayani, whose recent body of work has continued to impress, played pivotal roles in critically acclaimed Margarita with a Straw, Fan, Jolly LLB 2 and Jagga Jasoos.

The film is written and directed by Nicholas Kharkongor. About such an unusual cast, he had to say, “Both Vinay and Sayani make distinct impressions when you see their work. I’ve been wanting to work with them, and when I thought of this movie, I could see them in their roles. It feels like the film was made to have them both together.”

Axone is bitter sweet comedy movie set in Delhi that unravels the inherent racism that people have in the city, towards anybody who has slightly different cultural and social backgrounds.

Yoodlee Films had earlier produced ‘Ajji’ and ‘Kuchh Bheege Alfaaz’.