Village Rockstars movie: Review, Cast, Director

Film: Village Rockstars

Cast: Bhanita Das, Basanti Das, Kulada Bhattacharya, Boloram Das, Rinku Das, Bishnu Kalita, Manabendra Das, Bhaskar Das, Padma Sharma, Subhash Das

Director: Rima Das

Rating: * * * *

Set in interior Assam where incessant rains leave the inhabitants of a small village drenched, rudderless and homeless nearly all year through, this film made by a one-woman crew, Rima Das, tells a story of hope and resilience which floats on the tireless optimism exhibited by the protagonist, Dhunu (Bhanita Das) – a young tomboy on the brink of puberty, who dreams of becoming a musician in a rock band. Supported by a single mother, whose normalizing skills obliterate the oppressiveness of righteous, ritualistic Elders who look on her as an oddity to be ridiculed, Dhunu gathers strength and resolve as she dares environmental hiccups and social strictures on her way to an extremely tough but fulfilling life.

The 10-year old Dhunu’s existence centers around her cardboard guitar, a pet goat she dearly loves, her older brother, his boisterous male friends and her loving, struggling mother. She lives her life on her own terms, uncaring about the opinions brandished around her. But her carefree days don’t last long. Natural calamities make life and living dear but in spite of the odds, Dhunu’s optimism stays resolute.

The film, dedicated to the people of Chhaygaon where this beautiful story is located, is visually stunning. Rima’s camera captures the beautiful progression of an enchanting young life, juxtaposed against the mesmerizing chaos of nature – highlighting that nature and nurture are integral for human endeavor through all hardships and strife. Each frame is a lovingly composed panorama of empathy devoid of sentiment. The natural performances and the magnificent imagery are sure to keep you enchanted. The treatment leaves you breathless with the sheer majesty of the craft on display. Director, writer, cinematographer, costume designer and Producer, Rima Das spent 5 years making this film and the understanding she gains through the lens of her camera is visible in the nuanced growth displayed by her lead character. Charmingly poised, vividly engrossing and eloquently realized, this tour-de-force of unlettered performance and craft is simply breath-taking. This is a hauntingly beautiful work that will stay with you for a long time to come. Having won numerous awards and hearts across the globe, this film is definitely the finest film ever to be nominated by India to the Best foreign language film category at the Oscars!