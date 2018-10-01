Vikas Gupta to play with contestants’ minds in upcoming show ‘Ace of Space’

Mumbai: Television show producer and former “Bigg Boss” contestant Vikas Gupta will now play with the minds of contestants of the upcoming show “Ace of Space”. Premiering on MTV on October 20, the contestants will fight it out not to win money or hearts, but to win the most basic means of existence – space.

The interesting element added to the show is ‘The Mastermind’. He will have everyone in sight with the authority to monitor and outplay the contestants with no rules and regulations. That mastermind will be Gupta. He will have everyone in his sight, controlling and manipulating their moves.

“It feels great to be associated with a show that gives me an opportunity to observe human behaviour and psyche in conditions that are completely extreme and almost impossible to survive in,” Gupta said in a statement. “As a mastermind of the show, it will be pretty exciting to play with the minds of contestants and bring out the basic instinct of survival to mark one’s territory using your heart and brain equally. “It’s important to breakdown to build yourself again. I’m looking forward to the show as it will promise full-on entertainment for the audience,” he added.