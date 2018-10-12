Vikas Bahl’s ex-wife Richa Dubey slams Kangana Ranaut’s allegations; posts many loopholes in her story; read to know

Vikas Bahl has been named for sexually harassing a woman from his crew, and after that many other women came up and described their horror they faced with him. Even Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut accused Vikas Bahl of sexual harassment.

And now Vikas’ ex-wife Richa Dubey took to her twitter account and posted several loopholes in Kangana’s accusation and supported former husband Vikas. “This is gone beyond tolerance now ! Do not misuse #metoo #fairchance #vikasbahl” . she wrote.

Earlier Kangana in her statement said, “But still every time we met, socially greeted and hugged each other, he’d bury his face in my neck, hold me really tight and breathe in the smell of my hair. It took me great amount of strength and effort to pull myself out of his embrace. He’d say ‘I love how you smell K’. I could tell something is wrong with him”.

