Vijay Deverakonda is currently riding high with the success of his recent release ‘Geetha Govindam’. And now, the Telugu actor has decided to work with top production houses in future. The actor has signed a film for Mythri movies and has roped in his relative Yash Rangineni as a 2nd producer. But what has caught our attention is that the young actor has asked the production team to approach Janhvi Kapoor, Sridevi’s daughter for the female lead.

As per reported in Tollywood.net, Vijay is keen to romance Janhvi on-screen and has asked the production house to approach Janhvi. The actor is confident that she will agree to romance him onscreen.

Meanwhile, Vijay Devarakonda made headlines for his film ‘Arjun Reddy’ which is being remade in Bollywood starring Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani. If reports are to be believed, Janhvi was the original choice to play the lead role opposite Shahid, however, back then Tara Sutaria was roped in with the suggestion of filmmaker Karan Johar who thought Tara would be a better choice for ‘Arjun Reddy’ but to her luck, the new-comer rejected the offer.

On the work front, Janhvi will next star in Karan Johar’s multi-starrer ‘Takht’ which also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anil Kapoor, Ranvir Singh, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar. While, all eyes will be on Devarakonda’s upcoming bilingual film ‘NOTA’ which also stars Mehreen Kaur Pirzada. The film will hit the screens on Oct 5.