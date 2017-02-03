Vidyut wants to leave a mark

Having established himself as an action hero with his first Hindi film, actor Vidyut Jammwal feels outsiders have to make the most of the opportunities that come their way. Though he first appeared in the Telugu film “Shakti” in 2011, it was the John Abraham starrer “Force” that brought Vidyut to limelight in the role of an antagonist.

He followed it up with a lead role in “Commando” in 2013 and says it’s the love of the audience that keeps him going. “I love the adrenaline high that I get. I love the fact that people appreciate somebody like me who is not from the industry. So, the moment the focus is on us, who are not from the industry, we need to do something that leaves a mark,” Vidyut said.

The 36-year-old actor says there no “pressure” with regards to film choices but is aware that for people who don’t have a godfather in Bollywood, quality work is the only survival trick. “Everytime we come, we need to come with a big bang. We can’t just do ordinary stuff. I don’t have a father who is a director, producer or actor. Everytime I need to do something which will scream out and say ‘Oh My God, that’s the thing to do.'”

In between “Force” and “Commando”, Vidyut featured in South Indian films like “Oosaravelli”, “Billa 2”, “Thuppakki” and appeared in a cameo in “Stanley Ka Dabba”. Vidyut sees these films as an opportunity to “shine” sans any ego owing to the length of his role or budget of the film. “For non-filmy people like me, we need to shine. We just get one opportunity, whenever we do get it, we need to shine…You get a two minute role, you have to be so good that people notice you. In a full- fledged movie, you have to risk everything. If there is a window open, I’ll squeeze in and do it, I don’t have any ego as an actor.”

Vidyut is now ready with his latest, “Commando 2”. Directed by Deven Bhojani and produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, the film is a sequel to the 2013 film “Commando”. The film is scheduled to release on March 3. –PTI