Vidyut Jammwal announces release date of his next flick ‘Junglee’

New Delhi: Bollywood action star Vidyut Jammwal’s new movie ‘Junglee’ is slated to release on April 5, 2019. The star revealed the date on his official Twitter handle.

The star took to Twitter and wrote, “We will go completely #Junglee at the theatres with the release of our film @JungleeMovie on 5th April 2019… Come and join the madness at a theatre near you… #BornJunglee #ReleaseDate #April5 @JungleePictures”.

— Vidyut Jammwal (@VidyutJammwal) June 25, 2018

The movie, which was earlier scheduled to release on October 19 this year, explores around the unique relationship between a man (Vidyut) and an elephant, and how he saves it from dreaded international poachers.

The action star is currently busy shooting a gangster drama movie with ‘Welcome Back’ actress, Shruti Hassan. He is well known for his Bollywood actions flocks ‘Commando’ and ‘Commando 2’.