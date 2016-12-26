Vidya Balan won’t tom-tom opinions

We love the childish glee with which Vidya Balan reveals that she enjoys posting pictures of herself on social media so much, it has supposedly reached a point of self-obsession! It’s something she never thought she would do and she is taken aback by how easily she has embraced the medium.

The ‘Kahaani 2’ star shares that she has been on Twitter for a year but had been very reluctant initially. In fact, she wasn’t even following anyone from India thinking that others would get upset! Now she couldn’t be bothered about keeping track of who is upset or not and is enjoying it so much, she sees herself getting more active on Twitter.

Also Read: Vidya Balan not happy with social media



She does find herself thinking occasionally that she can tweet about something but she isn’t about to start sharing her opinions on everything under the sun simply because she doesn’t believe that people really want her opinion on things! Unless it is something she feels very strongly about, she would prefer not to voice her views out of a sense of compulsion. Shows she is still an innocent when it comes to the medium which is being royally abused by opinion-shriekers! When it comes to Facebook, she joined recently and is getting a hang of it. A late bloomer but we love the way she is embracing it all.

She has a special liking for Shirish Kunder’s tweets which she finds funny and yet devoid of potshots at others. If there’s someone she stalks on social platforms, it’s Idris Elba, who she calls ‘the hottest actor ever born’.

Must Read: Vidya Balan turns Durga Rani Singh for Kahaani 2

Of course, she is far from being addicted to social media itself and precisely five minutes is all she spends on it! While she is beginning to enjoy the whole realm of social media, she likes her space and time too much to compromise on it. …Yet another reason we love the inherently individualistic Ms. Balan.