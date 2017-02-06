Vidya wants to work with Aamir Khan

Mumbai: Actress Vidya Balan says she would love to share screen space with superstar Aamir Khan if they are offered a good script.

The 38-year-old actress, who is known for her risky choice of roles, said she is a “greedy” artiste and would like to work with all good actors.

“I will definitely want to work with him why not. But there should be a script in place. I haven’t thought what kind of role or film I want to do with him. I am a greedy actor. I want to work with all good actors, directors and writers,” Vidya said on the sidelines of an event when asked about working with Aamir Khan.

The National award-winning actress enjoyed watching the 51-year-old star’s latest release “Dangal” and feels the film has been shot incredibly.

“I think wrestling was shot in a brilliant way in “Dangal”. The performances, writing, direction, music, songs, background score etc. I think everything was good. It was an incredible film,” she added.

Vidya will next be seen in “Begum Jaan” and “Tumhari Sulu”.