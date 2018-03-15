Vidya Balan to produce Indira Gandhi web series

It’s not Vidya Balan’s husband Sidharth Roy Kapur who will produce the Indira Gandhi bio-pic based on journalist-author Sagarika Ghose’s biography Indira: India’s Most Powerful Prime Minister. Vidya Balan herself will produce films now under the banner Vidya Balan Films, quite separate from her husband’s SRK Productions.

Says a source, “Vidya now feels the need to generate content that she would like to be part of. Not that she will star in everything she will produce. But Vidya will most certainly like to do bio-pics on personalities she admires such as Indira Gandhi and Lata Mangeshkar.”

Some years ago, Vidya was pencilled in to do a bio-pic on the legendary Carnatic singer M S Subbalaxmi and more recently she had agreed to be part of a bio-pic on author Kamala Das.

Both projects fell apart, prompting Vidya to take matters into her own hands. Says the source, “The Indira Gandhi bio-pic will require loads of research on Vidya’s part and her entire dedication for the next few years. Vidya is doesn’t intend to make it as feature film but as a web series, as the vast stretches of plot and incidents in Mrs Gandhi’s life cannot be rendered in two hours.”

Incidentally Vidya Balan is not the first actor to aspire to play India Gandhi. Ten years ago Manisha Koirala was all set to play Mrs Gandhi in a bio-pic to be directed by N Chandra. It never happened.