Vidya Balan to Huma Qureshi: Meet the ‘heavyweight’ actresses of Bollywood

Being fat is not always a choice. Contrary to the belief that gluttony causes weight gain, in many cases it is hormonal imbalances and diseases which throw the metabolic rate out of gear. In fact, many are blessed hereditarily with extra fat. So does that mean that the over-weight people have no right to be considered normal with a good IQ? Recently ‘Tumhari Sulu’ actress Vidya Balan was questioned about her weight. The reporter asked Vidya, “Have you thought of losing weight for glamourous roles or want to continue doing women-centric films?” The question left Vidya in a state of shock.

To the question, Vidya replied, “I’m very happy with what I’m doing. It’d be great if there could be a change in people’s perception.”

There is no relation between beauty and weight skills do matter. In today’s world everybody in the Bollywood busy to keep them self-fit. But success doesn’t see beauty. Even overweight actresses in Bollywood are being appreciated. Today we look at actresses who are overweight, but are still doing good.

Bhumi Pednekar

‘Toilet: Ek Prem Katha’ actress, Bhumi Pednekar started her Bollywood career with the romantic-comedy movie ‘Dum Laga Ke Haishya’ and won many hearts by her acting skills. Bhoomi then went on to win Filmfare award for best debut female for the movie. After this movie, Bhoomi went for major body transformation and lost lot of weight. We have seen her in movie ‘Toilet: Ek Prem Katha’ and ‘Shubh Mangal Savdhaan’.

Parvathy

South Indian actress Parvathy who had started her career with the Malayalam Movie ‘Out of Syllabus’, recently debuted in Bollywood with the movie ‘Qarib Qarib Single’ with Irfan Khan. Due to her good acting skills, she got the opportunity to work in Bollywood. She also got the Filmfare award for the south movie.

Parineeti Chopra

Desi Girl Priyanka Chopra’s cousin Parineeti started her career by ‘Ladies vs Ricky Behl’, after which she got an opportunity to work in ‘Ishaqzaade’. Parineeti was not much overweight but started looked like a chubby girl. Later, she did a lot of hard work to lose those extra pounds.

Sonakshi Sinha

Sonakshi Sinha, daughter of actor-politician Shatrughan Sinha made her debut opposite Salman Khan in ‘Dabangg’. Before making her acting debut Sonakshi was a chubby girl. She had lost around 30 kgs but still looks little overweight in many other movies. But today she is a successful actress. She is a real Indian beauty who looks graceful in a sari and also carries western wear with élan. Her curves are her assets and she is proud to have them.

Vidya Balan

Vidya is an accomplished actress. She can carry a movie on her shoulders and doesn’t need Khan or Kapoor tag to deliver a hit. She came to limelight with women centric movies like ‘Kahani’, ‘Ishquiya’ and ‘The Dirty Picture’. Vidya Balan has awesome acting skills. Being overweight, Vidya got opportunity to work in many movies. Her upcoming movie Tumhari Sulu is the biggest example of her success. With brilliant acting skills, Vidya is among the best actress in the industry.

Farah Khan

She started as a choreographer. The song ‘Pehla Nasha’ from ‘Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar’ brought her to limelight. She has also choreographed Shakira and Kylie Minogue in the past. Later, she started producing and directing movies and has given hits like Om Shanti Om. She has also acted in a few movies. These days she also hosts a lot of chat shows and reality dance based shows. She is very successful and her weight has not stopped her from working towards her dreams. She is a cousin of the fit Farhan and Zoya Akhtar. But is she any less popular?

Bharti Singh

She is a pioneer among female stand-up comedians. Today, she is a familiar face on various TV shows. Bharti has won ‘The Great Indian Laughter Challenge’ in 2008. Bharti is famous for roles like Lalli and Golu- a sardar boy.

Huma Qureshi

Huma Qureshi is heavy duty, both in the talent and weight department. Otherwise which newbie could have held her ground with ace actress Madhuri Dixit in ‘Dedh Ishquiya’? Huma is curvy and easily fits into the real-life portrayals of modern day ‘womaniya’.

Delnaz Irani

The bubbly and spirited friend of Preity Zinta in ‘Kal Ho Na Ho’ has worked in several movies and serials. She has worked with some of the biggest names in Bollywood including Amitabh Bachan, Shah Rukh Khan, Juhi Chawla, Saif Ali Khan, Akshay Kumar, Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor. And her weight has just worked as an asset to get her those memorable roles.