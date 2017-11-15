Vidya Balan slams a journalist who asked her if she would lose weight for glamourous role

Women have been expected to live up to the ridiculous beauty standards. Although things have changed over the years, some still think women in the film industry need to look a certain way and a certain body type for glamourous roles. So, when a strange question was asked to Vidya Balan, she had a fitting response.

At one of the promotional events for her upcoming film Tumhari Sulu, Vidya Balan was asked whether she would lose weight for a glamourous role. A male journalist asked, “We have always seen you in women-centric roles. Going forward, would you prefer doing women-centric roles or have you thought of losing weight?”

Without losing her cool, Vidya Balan had a fitting response, “It will be very nice if you can change your mindset about women than asking such questions. I’m happy with the kind of roles I’m doing. What’s the connection between women-centric roles and weight loss?”

Meanwhile, Tumhari Sulu also stars Manav Kaul and Neha Dhupia. Directed Suresh Triveni, the film is slated to release on November 17.