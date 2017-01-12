Vidya Balan opts out of Kamala Das biopic

For the past couple of months, we saw Vidya Balan prepping for Kamala Das biopic which she was supposed to kick start once she wrapped up Begum Jaan. The actress also posted about her preps for the film on social media but now we hear that she has decided to walk out of the same.

The film, which was apparently titled Aami, was a bilingual that traced the journey of the progressive and unconventional Malayalam poet and litterateur Kamala Das who had later converted into Islam as Kamala Surraya. Considering that it was a woman-centric film, Vidya Balan seemed more than interested to go ahead with the venture until now. Recently, we hear that the actress wasn’t satisfied with the final draft of the script.

It has also been learnt that Vidya generally likes to spend time with director and writers in order to understand the character better as a part of her preparations. But she couldn’t do the same with the team of Kamala Das biopic, which is to be directed by Kamal aka Kamaluddin Muhammad and it is said to be one of the reasons why she decided to move out of the project.

Besides these, there are also rumours that Vidya may have quit the film owing to the controversial life that the author led as there were oppositions from the right wing. But her spokesperson has denied all the rumours and maintained that the actress decided to walk out due to creative differences.

Vidya Balan was the first choice for the film because of her South Indian upbringing. The actress hails from Pallakad located in Kerala where Kamala Das was born. On the other hand, this actress, after Begum Jaan, will now move on to the comedy Tumhari Sulu in which she plays the role of a late night RJ.