Vidya Balan expresses her gratitude to Producer Atul Kasbekar

Producer Atul Kasbekar latest film ‘Tumhari Sulu’ has garnered lots of love not only from the audience, but the film has been hailed by the critics too.

Atul Kasbekar has been touted as one of the most diligent producers of B-Town.

The talented producer ventured into producing films after being an ace photographer and talent manager.

The production values which Atul Kasbekar instills in his film is something which is remarkable.

Also his film-making sensibilities takes his film to a whole new different level. Atul Kasbekar’s ‘Neerja’ is a testimony to his film-making sensibilities.

Atul Kasbekar believes in backing good and fresh content, he spearheads projects with economic budgets that reaps good profit.

Acknowledging his skill, the films lead actress Vidya Balan posted on her Instagram handle,”The day after i watched Neerja,when i suggested to @sureshtrivenito meet up with you all ,i wasn’t sure how far it would go..but thus far it did 💃🏻🕺🏻!! Hand on heart,i couldn’t have asked for better producers on #TumhariSulu … Thank you so much @ellipsisentertainment for supporting Suresh’s vision all along..from putting together his dream team,a hungry team👍..to keeping people happy,to feeding and paying them on time..you’ll created a happy enviornment which made us each give it our Best so ….Thank you 🙏!! @atulkasbekar thankoo for being The master ‘jugadoo’ and also for keeping it light with a constant flow of dirty Marathi jokes….Nakko ga mala…..😜haha!! @findingshanti Thankoo for being your fun yet rational,loving & compassionate self even when you were going through the toughest times personally ❤️. And last but nit the least,@tanuj.gargThankoo for being the most diligent on set producer and for the most well planned marketing campaign,idea & execution-wise😍. Hats off & more power to @ellipsisentertainment 👌💪👏!!”