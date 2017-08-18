Video: You can’t help but tap your feet to ‘Kendi Menoo’ from Poster Boys!

The makers of Poster Boys have released another track from the film titled ‘Kendi Menoo’. The track has been crooned by Yash Narvekar, Sukriti Kakar & Ikka, composed by Rishi Rich, with lyrics penned by Kumaar.

This upbeat and zestful song is something that you can’t help but tap your feet to. The signature step, for which complete credit goes to none other than Ganesh Acharya is being loved by the audience. Especially when you see a nerdy Bobby Deol, a cool looking Shreyas Talpade and an innocent looking Punjabi munda Sunny shake a leg together!

Watch the song here:

We’re sure you can’t wait to watch the Deol brothers along with Shreyas Talpade as they tickle your funny bone with their comical antics on the silver screen.

Poster Boys is produced by Sony Pictures Networks Productions, Sunny Sounds Pvt Ltd, Shreyas Talpade and Deepti Talpade. A light hearted comedy-drama starring Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol and Shreyas Talpade. Directed by Shreyas Talpade, the film is slated to release on September 8th, 2017.