Video: Veteran actor Shashi Kapoor's body taken for last rites in Mumbai

Video: Veteran actor Shashi Kapoor’s body taken for last rites in Mumbai

— By FPJ Web Desk | Dec 05, 2017 12:23 pm
Mumbai: Veteran actor Shashi Kapoor’s body taken for last rites by family member in Mumbai. Shashi has passed away at a city hospital here a day ago, will be cremated on Tuesday at Santacruz Hindu Crematorium at 12 noon. in Mumbai.

Veteran star breathed his last at 5.20 p.m. at the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital on Monday after a period of hospitalisation.

Large numbers of Bollywood personalities visited Kapoor’s Prithvi House to pay their respects to the late actor, a member of the Kapoor dynasty that has dominated the Hindi film industry for decades.


Watch Video here:

Video Credit: ABP Majha news

ANI posted a picture on twitter: “Mumbai: Mortal remains of veteran actor #ShashiKapoor being taken for last rites ceremony from Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital.”

Another they tweeted: “#Mumbai: Actors arrived at Prithvi House to pay respect to #ShashiKapoor.”

Sashi Kapoor, who won several national film awards, was also awarded the Padma Bhushan in 2011. He received the Dadasahed Phalke award in 2015.

