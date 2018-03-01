Video: This is how Anushka Sharma’s flawless skin helped in achieving scary look for ‘Pari’, watch
It’s only one day to go for the release of Anushka Sharma‘s ‘Pari‘ which is a first flick of Anushka post marriage with Virat Kohli and as the actress we are also excited for the film’s release. Anushka plays the character of Rukhsana, a possessed girl. Her bruised look with blood-shot eyes in the trailer and screamers have already sent chills down the spine. And now, the British Prosthetic Designer Clover Wootton, is herself revealing how Anushka’s scary and horrific look was achieved.
Earlier, the makers released a video about making of Kalapori, the evil or the ghosty characters played by Mansi Multani and how Clover changed her look using Prosthetic make-up. In the video, we can see Clover talking about Anushka’s flawless skin and how her natural skin tone helped her in achieving the desired look.
Clover said, “I had met Anushka on another film while I was working with Ranbir and she liked my work and gave Prosit (director Prosit Roy) my number. The first thing for us was to strip her white out, no make-up, to see how she looks naturally, for which I’m so lucky she’s got amazing skin.”
‘Pari’ is directed by debutant Prosit Roy and stars Parambrata Chatterjee, Rajat Kapoor and Ritabhari Chakraborty along with Anushka Sharma. ‘Pari’ is Anushka’s third home production after ‘NH10’ and ‘Phillauri’. It is also her first tryst with the horror genre. Interestingly, the film has adopted a no-promotion strategy to keep the thrill intact.