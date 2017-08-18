Video: Sunny Leone overwhelmed after receiving grand welcome in Kochi

New Delhi: Sunny Leone is surely not going to forget people of Kochi, for a very-very long time. The actress was in the city for the launch of ‘Phone 4 Digital Hub’ showroom at MG Road.

As the ‘Baadshaho’ actor reached the venue, she was flooded with thousands of fans.

The 36-year-old actress was really overwhelmed with the warm welcome from the people of Kochi. She even hared a video on her Twitter handle and captioned it, “No words…Can’t thank the people of Kochi. Was so overwhelmed by the love & support. Never will forget Gods own Country Kerala! Thank you #fone4.”

No words…no words….I can’t thank the people of Kochi. I was so overwhelmed by the love and support. Never ever will forget Gods own Country Kerala!! Thank you #fone4 A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone) on Aug 17, 2017 at 12:39am PDT

Recently, she was in news for adopting a 21-month-old baby girl from Latur in Maharashtra.

She and her husband Daniel Weber have named the girl Nisha Kaur Weber.

On the work front, she will soon be seen in a special number in Sanjay Dutt-starrer ‘Bhoomi’.