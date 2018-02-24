Video! Priyanka Chopra breaks glass on her head in frustration; gets ‘sound’ advice from fans

Mumbai: Bollywood desi girl Priyanka Chopra has her own way of dealing with work pressure. Her recent post said that, after had a bad day at work, she had broken a glass on her head. Yes you heard right, recently Priyanka shared a video Instagram, where she was seen in an off mood because of a hectic day. In the video, she is having a glass in her hand filled with some drink. After taking a one or two sips, she suddenly breaks the glass on her head. She captioned the video; “This is what happens when you work from nine to wine… DO NOT TRY this at home”

After posting this video, comments started pouring in, with people asking her to take care of herself. Some pointed saying explaining how a workaholic should take a break. Others suggested she should come back to Bollywood. Well, some give hilarious comments like Omg ! .. A solid response to other Bollywood actresses’ horror movies, Daring h bandi … and few called her a strong women

Recently, Priyanka has been in New York shooting for her American TV series Quantico 3. The season 3 premiere is on April 26 and, in just a few weeks, the shooting will be wrapped up and promotions will start. The Quantico team is working hard, and trying to complete the shoots on time.

If we talk about Bollywood, PeeCee might be seen in the sequel of Aitraaz. According to a Mumbai Mirror report, Subhash Ghai is keen on making a sequel to the romantic thriller and wants Priyanka to play the lead.