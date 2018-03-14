Video and Pictures: Esha Deol dances like a boss at a family wedding

Mumbai: Actor Esha Deol has attended brother-in-law Devesh Takhtani’s wedding in style, she dressed in soft pink Amy Billimoria ruffled sari. The wedding took place in Mumbai and the actress shared a picture and video on her social media account. Esha took to Instagram and shared a video and pictures along with caption, “Indian Wedding’s and the madness of being a part of it ! #devasthan @asthajagwani @dtakhtani @bharattakhtani3 #familywedding #brotherinlaw #desishaadi”

In video, Esha is seen dancing to her heart’s content in the ‘baarat’ along with husband Bharat Takhtani and family. See video here:

Earlier, Esha had shared pictures on Instagram from the mehndi ceremony and sangeet function, where the actress is seen having a good bond with sister-in-law Tanvi Gupta. She wrote, “All set for #devasthan wedding with my gorgeous sister in law @tanvi_gupta21 !”

Another picture she shared, “When ur mother @dreamgirlhemamalini turns Photograher …👌🏼 #devasthan wedding with @bharattakhtani3 in a @simplysimone.official me in @amybillimoria”

Recently, Esha Deol is enjoying her motherhood as she gave birth to baby girl on April 24, 2017. She named her Aaradhya. Esha got married to Bharat Takhtani on June 29, 2012.

Her sister Ahaana is a professional Odissi dancer and has performed with Hema Malini at various events. Esha, also is an Odissi dancer, she made her Bollywood debut in 2002 with film ‘Koi Mere Dil Se Poochhe’. She went on to star in films like ‘Na Tum Jaano Na Hum’, ‘Dhoom’, ‘Kaal’ and ‘Darling’. Esha has also featured on television reality show Roadies X2 and she is all set to make a comeback in a short film.