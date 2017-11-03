Victoria Secret’s Angel Lais Ribeiro to wear bra worth $2 million; expensive facts

Victoria Secret’s Brazilian model Angel Lais Ribeiro will wear one of the most expensive bra of the brand. The 27-year-old has been working with Victoria’s Secret since 2010, but this year will join the ranks of the supermodels who’ve worn the very-special bejeweled bra before her when she hits the Fashion Show runway in Shanghai later this month.

Every year, one model is chosen out of the VS pack to continue on the leggy legacy — upheld by Gisele Bündchen, Alessandra Ambrosio and Heidi Klum — to wear one of the most expensive, if not heaviest, bras in the world. The tradition has become an honour among models.

The Bra Is worth its weight in Gems: Featuring almost 6,000 precious gemstones, including sapphires, yellow sapphires, blue topaz and diamonds, the 2017 Champagne Night’s Fantasy Bra weighs more than 600 carats and took almost 350 hours to make. Bet on plenty of bodyguards protecting this $2 million bra. “I mean a lot of them are following me around today,” Lais shared with E! News.

✨Putting on the glitz as we celebrate @laisribeiro & the 2017 #VSFantasyBra. Click link in bio to shop her look! #VSFashionShow A post shared by Victoria’s Secret (@victoriassecret) on Nov 1, 2017 at 1:29pm PDT

In 2014, Victoria’s Secret set two Fantasy Bras down the runway on veteran models Adriana Lima and Alessandra Ambrosio. Also made by Mouawad, they were set with a total of over 16,000 rubies, diamonds and sapphires.

In 2015, Lily Aldridge took the spotlight, wearing the $2 million Fireworks Fantasy Bra by Mouawad. That piece was covered in more than 6,500 red garnets, blue topaz, and yellow sapphires and was set in 18 karat gold.