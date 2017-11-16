Victoria Beckham gives fashion advice for two dollars

Fashion designer Victoria Beckham volunteered to offer fashion advice to people strolling in the Central Park for two dollars. As a guest on Vanity Fair’s show “Derek Does Stuff With a Friend”, the former Spice Girl conversed with passerbys through an iPad video conference at a stand in the famous area, giving style tips to them. The stall was manned by a person holding the stand that read “Fashion Advice from Victoria Beckham, $2”.

Initially, the pedestrians seemed a little hesitant to consider the offer by the designer, which even led Beckham, at one point, to call on them playfully, saying, “Oh come on, you need advice! Don’t be shy!” To a man with a man-bun, she said, “I like the man bun… Because I think it’s super flattering on your face.”

Beckham answered a lot of queries from curious people, which included situations such as whether white colour could be worn after Labour Day or how to wear culottes.