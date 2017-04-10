Victoria Beckham admits she was never a good singer

Former Spice Girls member Victoria Beckham says she was never the best singer or dancer in the group, which also consisted of Mel B, Emma Bunton, Geri Horner and Melanie C.

Talking on why working in fashion makes her happier than her career pop, she said “Being in the Spice Girls was so much fun, but I was never the best singer or dancer. I learned an enormous amount during that time, though, the staging, the lighting, the costumes – the package excited me. But I love fashion – this is what I’m genuinely interested in”.

Beckham revealed that she felt insecure when she was part of the band, “When I look back at my past self, the way I dressed and behaved, it was probably a sign of my insecurities. I feel quite confident in myself now and getting older doesn’t bother me” she said.