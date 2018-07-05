Victoria and David Beckham celebrate 19th Anniversary
Washington D.C.: American sensation David Beckham and his wife Victoria Beckham celebrated their 19th wedding anniversary with their children and family. The stars were invited to take part in their youngest child’s sports day, where David competed against other dads in a bean bag race.
Taking to his Instagram account, David posted a photo of Victoria and him having a lunch. He wrote,”19 Years WOW … This time 19 years ago I was dressed from head to toe in purple … Happy anniversary to the most amazing wife & mummy … Love You x @brooklynbeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham #HarperSeven.”
The couple has four children– Brooklyn Beckham, Harper Seven Beckham, Romeo James Beckham and Cruz Beckham.