Vicky Kaushal finally watched ‘Sanju’ and his reaction with co-watchers is ‘WOW’; watch video

Ranbir Kapoor starrer Sanjay Dutt biopic, Sanju has been getting a lot of love from the masses. The Rajkumar Hirani film has crossed 200 crore mark in just its first week. Well, the entire cast of the film watched, except Vicky Kaushal, who impressed everyone with his outstanding performance as Sanju’s friend Kamli. But now, the actor has finally watched the film and we must say after seeing his reaction you will say, wow!

Yes, recently Vicky shared a video of himself in his Instagram story in which expressed his happiness with the theatre’s crowd in Serbia.

Watch video:

Well, the entire crowd along with Vicky seems to be excited about the film. After all, Sanju is probably the first Hindi film to screen in Serbia. In fact, Vicky is in Serbia for the shooting of his upcoming film, URI.

Vicky’s performance in Sanju is garnering a lot of praises as his character in the film is funny yet emotional. On the work front, Vicky will next be seen in Anurag Kashyap’s Manmarziyan and Aditya Dhar’s URI.