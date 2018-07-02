Bollywood has found one more jewel as Vicky Kaushal who is gaining praises for the type of roles he did in the movies. Vicky who has done quite a few flicks in Bollywood is now getting applauded for his performance in ‘ Sanju’, his fans and critics are praising the actor for his fine acting. But very few people know much about the actor. So in this feature, we bring to you about Vicky Kaushal’s family, background and some unknown facts about the actor.

* Vicky was born on May 16, 1988 and he is the son of stunt-man turned action-director Shyam Kaushal, has spent his childhood in a 10×10 chawl in Mumbai.

* The actor holds an engineering degree in electronics and even got placed as a telecommunication engineer but dropped his job to make his way in showbiz.

* Vicky has worked with Anurag Kashyap as an assistant director in the Gangs of Wassepur franchise as wanted to gain behind the camera knowledge before entering in acting.

* He attended acting workshops under Kishore Namit and did lot of theatre.

* Vicky almost didn’t get the role of Raghav in Anurag Kashyap’s ‘Raman Raghav 2.0’ as the filmmaker could never see him essaying a negative character, but Vicky convinced Anurag to allow him to at least give an audition and the rest, as they say, is history.

* The actor is true Punjabi and loves parathas and traditionally made butter for morning breakfast.

* Apart from acting the actor is also a trained dancer.

* To prepare for his role in Masaan, the actor went to Varanasi one month before the shoot to master the local accent . He also lost 8 kg weight for the film.