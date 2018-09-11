Veteran singer Elton John pays tribute to rapper Mac Miller

Washington DC: Veteran singer Elton John paid a tribute to rapper Mac Miller during ‘Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour’. On Saturday night, John dedicated a song “Don’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me” to Miller, reported toofab.

Before paying the tribute, he said it was still unbelievable that the rapper who was only “26 years of age” “passed away” so soon. “Mac, wherever you are, I hope you’re happy now,” he added.

Mac Miller who had collaborated with ‘Maroon 5’, singer Pharrell Williams, and even did a tour with rappers Lil Wayne and 2 Chainz, died of a possible drug overdose on September 7. His body was found at his California residence.