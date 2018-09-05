Veteran Marathi actress Shubhangi Joshi passes away at 72

Veteran Marathi actress Shubhangi Joshi passed away on Wednesday morning. She was 72. She was last seen in Marathi TV show Kunku Tikli Aani Tatoo. She suffered a brain stroke on Saturday, due to which she was paralysed.

“Shubhangi Joshi passed away on Wednesday morning at 5.45 am. She suffered a brain stroke on Saturday, and she was hospitalised. But because of the stroke, she got paralysed. Her funeral will be held today at Oshiwara crematorium,” Shubhangi’s daughter-in-law Sarita Joshi told The Indian Express.

She started her career in Marathi TV industry with ‘Abhalmaya’ in 2000. She has shared screen space with Shreyas Talpade and Mukta Barve. She has also worked in many Marathi films, TV shows and plays. She was known as ‘Aaji’ (grandmother) after she played Gauri’s (Sayali Sanjeev) loving and caring aaji in the show ‘Kahe Diya Pardes’. She is survived by her husband Manohar Joshi, son Sameera and daughter-in-law Sarita Joshi, daughter Medha Sane and her grandchildren.