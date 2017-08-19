Veteran entertainer Sir Bruce Forsyth dies at 89

Washington D.C.: After a lengthy illness, TV entertainer and showbiz legend, Sir Bruce Forsyth has died at 89. His family confirmed that the veteran TV presenter – who fronted ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ from 2004-2014 – passed away on Friday, after being unwell for some time.

His manager Ian Wilson said in a statement, “It is with great sadness that the Forsyth family announce that Sir Bruce passed away this afternoon, peacefully at his home surrounded by his wife Wilnelia and all his children.” “A couple of weeks ago, a friend visited him and asked him what he had been doing these last 18 months. With a twinkle in his eye, he responded: “I’ve been very, very busy…being ill!”.

Unfortunately, not long after this, his health deteriorated and he contracted bronchial pneumonia. “The family would like to express their thanks to the many people who have sent cards and letters to Bruce wishing him well over his long illness and know that they will share in part, the great, great loss they feel,” he added.

Tributes have been pouring in since the news of his death was announced. Sir Bruce was born in Edmonton, London, in 1928 and had a career in showbiz which spanned 75 years. He was the host of ‘Strictly Come Dancing’, which he co-presented alongside Tess Daly from 2004-2014.

Sir Bruce was hospitalised in March and spent five nights in intensive care at St Peter’s Hospital in Surrey after developing a severe chest infection, according to reports. He underwent surgery in 2015 after he suffered two aneurysms, which were discovered when tests were carried out following a fall at his Surrey home.