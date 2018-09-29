Veteran comedian Bill Cosby’s Hollywood Walk of Fame star damaged

Los Angeles: Veteran comedian Bill Cosby’s Hollywood Walk of Fame star got vandalised following his imprisonment over drugging and sexually assaulting a woman. According to tmz.com, the star was ruined earlier this week when a US court sentenced him to jail and labelled him as a “sexually violent predator”. The star now reads words like “serial rapist” and “MeToo” on it. Still, the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce has decided not to remove Cosby’s star even after he was sentenced to 3 to 10 years in prison. Cosby was sentenced on Tuesday by a court in Norristown, Pennsylvania for drugging and sexually assaulting a woman in 2004. The 81-year-old’s “sexually violent predator” label implies that he must undergo counselling for life and appear on the sex offenders’ registry.