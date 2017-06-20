Veteran Bollywood actor Amrit Pal died, famous for playing negative role

Veteran Bollywood actor Amrit pal who mainly played villain in movies died at age of 76, The actor died at his Malad residence, Pal was suffering from liver cirrhosis and was bedridden in the last few months before his death.

Amrit Pla acted more than 100 films in Bollywood, he started his career with a film Jaal which had starcast like Jeetendra, Mithun Chakraborty, Rekha, Moon Moon Sen and Mandakini in the lead roles.

The late actor’s daughter told indianexpres.com, “He was suffering from liver cirrhosis from a long time, and was bedridden. That’s also why he was out of work. Some people from the industry had come for his funeral, but I don’t know who they were, I don’t even know their names. He was 76-year-old. We had lost our mother a long time back.”

Bollywood also lost gems like Vinod Khanna and Om Puri earlier this year. Amrit Pal is survived by his two daughters, a son, and grandchildren.