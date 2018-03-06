Veteran actress Shammi passes away at 89, Amitabh Bachchan mourns her death

Veteran actress Shammi passed away at the age of 89. Shammi had worked in many popular films like Hum Saath Saath Hain, Dil and so on. After her death, megastar Amitabh Bachchan expressed his emotions on Twitter.

He wrote, “Shammi Aunty .. prolific actress, years of contribution to the Industry, dear family friend .. passes away ..!! A long suffered illness, age ..Sad .. slowly slowly they all go away .. (sic).”

T 2735 – Shammi Aunty .. prolific actress, years of contribution to the Industry, dear family friend .. passes away ..!!

A long suffered illness, age ..

Sad .. slowly slowly they all go away .. pic.twitter.com/WYvdhZqo8X — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 6, 2018

Born as Nargis Rabadi, Shammi had appeared in over 100 films. Notably, the late actress had also worked in many popular TV serials like Zabaan Sambhal Ke, Shriman Shrimati, Kabhi Yeh Kabhi Woh and Dekh Bhai Dekh.

Apart from Amitabh Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt’s sister, Priya Dutt also mourned her death. She wrote, “Shammi, aunty to me and a great actor of yesteryears passed away today. She was my mother’s dear friend and someone we all loved very much. May her soul rest in peace and her laughter and contagious smile rock the heavens. Be In peace with your friends (sic).”

Shammi, aunty to me and a great actor of yesteryears passed away today. She was my mother’s dear friend and someone we all loved very much. May her soul rest in peace and her laughter and contagious smile rock the heavens. Be In peace with your friends pic.twitter.com/jFfpmUfVoP — Priya Dutt (@PriyaDutt_INC) March 6, 2018

May Shammi Ji’s soul rest in peace!