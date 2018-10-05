Venom movie: Review, Cast, Director

Film: Venom

Cast: Tom Hardy, Michelle Willians, Riz Ahmed, Reid Scott, Jenny Slate

Director: Ruben Fleischer

Rating: * * *

A pastiche of Ridley Scott’s Alien and Robert Lous Stevenson’s classic novel Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde which has made it to the screen in various avatars, Venom traverses the travails of a man whose body is invaded by a strange parasite.

Better known by the monicker ‘symbiote’ , the parasite is Marvel Comics’ sci-fi version of the Biblical Original Sin or Greek ‘hamartia’ (fatal flaw in English translation) and commendably, the script has our anti-hero, a journalist if you please ( essayed strikingly by Tom Hardy) wrestle, communicate and come to terms with it in a salutary lesson to the real world about fighting our inner demons and overcoming them.

San Francisco journo Eddie (Tom Hardy) Brock is chasing a story about morally compromised pharma tycoon Carlton Drake (Riz Ahmed) who’s imitating in a way, Mary Shelley’s Dr Frankenstein when he, that is Brock is possessed by the afore-mentioned extra-terrestrial and mutates into a superhuman entity. As the story proceeds, Brock learns to not only adapt to the creature and not succumb to it but to use it ( his altet-ego) to as an ally in his crusade against the forces of evil. That conflict is a universal one but Marvel invariably draws on Scripture for narrative sustenance, character and plot twists and the character of Drake who can be equated with the overweeningly proud Lucifer which equated himself with God. In such a scenario, there’s got to be the customary (stylized) violence The CGI and action scenes are good, Wiliams is wasted as Brick’s girlfriend but Hardy stands tall. He is, dares I say it, the best reason for watching this film.