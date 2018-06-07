‘Veere Di Wedding’ mints Rs 50 cr within 6 days since release
New Delhi: ‘Veere Di Wedding’ has minted Rs 50 crores on the box office within six days of its release on Friday. The film had made Rs. 36.52 crore in its opening weekend itself.
Directed by Shashanka Ghosh, the film revolves around the lives of four friends, portrayed by Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Swara Bhaskar, and Shikha Talsania.
Filled with swear words, slapstick moments and some hilarious one-liners, ‘Veere Di Wedding’ has proven to be a joy ride, if reviews are to be believed.
Apart from the leading ladies, the film also stars Sumeet Vyas, Vishwas Kini, Neena Gupta, and Vivek Mushran in pivotal roles.
The film was released on June 01.