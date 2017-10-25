Free Press Journal
Home / Entertainment / 'Veere Di Wedding' has got it released date; check here

‘Veere Di Wedding’ has got it released date; check here

— By Mamta Sonar | Oct 25, 2017 11:28 am
Mumbai: The maker of the film ‘Veere Di Wedding’ released date and it is on May 18, 2018. The movie feature Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania in lead roles.

Taran Adarsh has tweet, The date is set… Ekta Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor’s #VeereDiWedding… Shashanka Ghosh directs… 18 May 2018 release… New poster:

Ekta Kapoor tweet, With great pleasure, you’re invited to celebrate our #VeereDiWedding with us!

Swara Bhasker wrote, सादर निमंत्रण !! 🙂 🙂 hamaarey #VeereDiWedding hai !!! The date is fixed.

The movie tells the story of four girls who share a unique bond and expresses their emotions in their own inimitable way. It celebrates the lives of these four women. Veere Di Wedding will focus on the character of Kareena, who is set to marry in the movie. Sumeet Vyas will play Bebo’s love interest/fiancé. Well the film looks like a happy movie with a bit of drama and it mainly deals with the theme of friendship.

Also Read: Kareena, Sonam, Swara and Shikha bhangra moves in Veere Di Wedding second poster

Ekta Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor’s Veere Di Wedding is still on floors and the cast and crew just successfully wrapped their Delhi schedule.

