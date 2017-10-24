‘Veere Di Wedding’ gang has got us all excited for the grand mahurat announcement

Mumbai: The most anticipated films of 2018, the Sonam Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer ‘Veere Di Wedding’, is out with its first glimpse. The girl gang entertainer directed by Shashanka Ghosh, has got us all excited by giving us a peek into their fascinating universe.

The cast & crew shared the first official image from the film that also revealed that the mahurat will be out tomorrow. The vibrant colors blending in to the image and the stunning outfits donned by the leading ladies make this first glimpse a delightful one. Their posts have taken the internet by storm keeping the digital audience on the edge to find out what will be announced tomorrow.

Ekta Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor’s Veere Di Wedding is still on floors and the cast and crew just successfully wrapped their Delhi schedule.

#GetReadyforVeereDiWedding, Presented by Balaji Motion Pictures in association with Saffron Broadcast & Media Ltd., and An Anil Kapoor Film & Communication Network production.