Veere Di Wedding 2: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Swara Bhasker to star in the second installment

Last month, the all women starrer Veere Di Wedding created a furore at the box office. Starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania, the film that was directed by Shashanka Ghosh was well received by the audiences. Now just a few months after its release, we hear that the makers of Veere Di Wedding are planning a sequel to the film.

Confirming the same, a source close to the producers adds, “Yes Veere Di Wedding 2 is very much on the cards especially since the film worked so well at the box office.”

If that wasn’t enough, we also hear that a few of the cast members from the first film will be retained in the sequel as well. Talking about the cast, the source continues, “Yes Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Swara Bhasker are definitely there in Veere Di Wedding 2, both their characters have been retained for the sequel. As for Kareena Kapoor Khan, the makers are still in talks with her to be a part of the project, but as of now it is too early to comment on whether she will give a go ahead or not.”

Also there is not clarity yet on whether Shikha Talsania is doing the film. While it is certainly interesting to hear that a sequel to Veere Di Wedding is being planned, currently the makers of the film are working on the script and story of the film. However, as per reports the venture that will be shot on a start to finish schedule once ready, will release in 2020.