Vatsal Sheth wants to do interesting roles

Vatsal Sheth has been featuring more in TV shows than in films but for him, mediums don’t matter as long as he gets “great stuff”.

The “Taarzan: The Wonder Car” actor was last seen on the big screen in the 2014 film “Jai Ho”. Then he became a common face on television, thanks to shows like “Ek Hasina Thi” and “Rishton Ka Saudagar – Baazigar”.

Asked if he prefers to do a TV show more, Vatsal said, “As an actor, I want to do interesting roles. At the moment, I am getting great stuff over here (TV).”After ‘Ek Hasina Thi’, I did ‘…Baazigar’. Then I did Vikram Bhatt’s web series ‘Gehraiyaan’ where I played a ghost, and now ‘Haasil’. I am getting amazing roles and as an actor, I want to do different things. So, if something interesting comes in films or web series or TV, I will take it up. The medium doesn’t matter.”

He is currently seen in the show – Haasil, a finite series, which also features Zayed Khan, Sheeba and Nikita Dutta.There are many Indian fiction shows that take a leap and continue for years. But should all the shows be limited?”I have never been a part of it (unlimited series) so, I can’t comment. But if a show is doing great, people are loving it, actors are loving it, if you still have a story going on then why do you want to stop it?”