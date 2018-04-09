Varun Dhawan’s ‘October’ to have world premiere in Dubai

Dubai: Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan is set to attend the premiere of his next film ‘October’ in Dubai, along with his female co-star Banita Sindhu. The film which is based on the concept of hotel management, has been directed by Shoojit Sircar and features Sandhu, who is making her Bollywood debut with the film.

Varun and Banita will be present during the world premiere of the film in Dubai on Wednesday i.e April 11. The film is set to release on Friday i.e. April 13. “The entire team is happy and excited about the Dubai premiere as the world of October will finally be unveiled to a movie-loving audience overseas,” said a source close to the film.

Meanwhile, speaking on his decision to cut his fees by 50 percent for the film, Varun said to Pinkvilla, “In this film, the director is not taking a fee. Who am I to take a fee in that sense? When the director is not in the budget, Shoojit Sircar has not put his own fees. He’s a very big director, he can easily take a double-digit fee if he wants but if he is not writing his fee, as an actor, how do you feel about working for someone who is so pure, money is the most secondary…it’s not a thought actually.”

“I am someone who feels that I should get my worth and I know that I come and I have an audience and I’m humble about it but I’m not stupid about it. I know what my worth is. But, I also know what each film is and what it will attract. I have that much awareness that this is a certain film. I feel it should be made at a certain amount and I feel that nothing can fail a good film, a budget can”, he added.