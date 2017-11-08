Varun Dhawan urges Delhi citizens to go green through this picture

Mumbai: Actor Varun Dhawan is currently in Delhi for the shooting of his upcoming film ‘October’. He shared a selfie wearing a mask on his face and showing a smog behind him.

He blamed himself as well as citizens for this climate and urged fans to Go Green. He captioned the picture, I have clicked this selfie to show you guys what actual smog looks like. I don’t want to preach I am equally to blame for this mess as most of the citizens of our great country, but now instead of blaming each other and the government let’s change. It’s time we go green. #delhichokes

A post shared by Varun Dhawan (@varundvn) on Nov 7, 2017 at 8:07pm PST

Within 3 hours, Varun Dhawan’s selfie got a 173.3k like and 1061 comment. The fans praised Varun for the post saying that, Thanks for supporting the cause sir @varundvn , you will always inspire the world. If the government gives more CNG pumps or provide CNG 24/7 there wont be big ques for CNG filling and people will start buying less diesel cars. They can easily do that. Please convey this message as it is very easy for you to convey. Lots of love from Delhi 🙏 We love you @varundvn.

Many actor have been promoting and urging people to control pollution in whichever way they can to curb diseases and increase the standard of living.