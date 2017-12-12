Varun Dhawan starts shooting for ‘Sui Dhaaga’

Mumbai: Actor Varun Dhawan has started shooting for the upcoming film “Sui Dhaaga – Made in India”. Varun shared on Instagram a photograph of himself working on a sewing machine.

“Haath-pair ka mail guru, ‘Sui Dhaaga’ ka khel shuru! ‘Sui Dhaaga’. YRF… 2018 Gandhi Jayanti,” he captioned the image.

“Sui Dhaaga – Made in India” is a story of self reliance aimed to connect with every Indian. The film also stars Anushka Sharma and is produced by Yash Raj Films (YRF) banner.

To be directed by Sharat Katariya, “Sui Dhaaga – Made in India” is written by Maneesh Sharma.

The film will hit the screens on Gandhi Jayanti 2018.