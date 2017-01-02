Varun Dhawan shares poster of Badrinath Ki Dulhania on twitter

New Delhi: Bollywood’s Badri and his Dulhania have found a unique way of wishing everyone a Happy New Year as both of them took to their Twitter handle to share with their fans a special poster of their upcoming flick.

Varun Dhawan shared the poster of ‘Badrinath Ki Dulhania’ on his social media and wrote alongside, “#happynewyear from team #BadrinathKiDulhania @aliaa08 @karanjohar @ShashankKhaitan. Let the heart decide”

Varun’s ‘Dulhania’ Alia Bhatt too put across her new year wishes by tweeting the poster and captioned it as, “Happy New Year from Badri and his dulhaniya !!”

The film marks the second installment of a franchise that began with Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and is all set to release in March.