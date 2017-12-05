Varun Dhawan says, `October` one of my toughest films
New Delhi: Bollywood star Varun Dhawan, who is all set to star in Shoojit Sircar’s ‘October’, has said that it is one of the toughest films of his career. The ‘Judwaa 2’ star, on Monday, conducted a Twitter session with his fans where one of his followers asked Varun about his ‘toughest performance so far’.
The 30-year-old then revealed, “#October was quite tuff #varunsays” Of his shooting experience, Varun had recently said, “It feels amazing. We wrapped up the film in 38 days. October is more than a film to me. I don’t want to say much about it, but this film has definitely impacted me so much as a human being. I think it has definitely changed me as a human being.”
The ‘Badrinath ki Dulhania’ star also revealed that he will start shooting for his upcoming film ‘Sui Dhaaga – Made in India’, opposite Anushka Sharma, in February. The film will hit the theatres on Gandhi Jayanti 2018.