Varun Dhawan meets Indian Jawans at Kargil War Memorial

New Delhi: Varun Dhawan recently spent time with the Indian jawans at the Kargil War Memorial. The actor took to social media to share a picture with the soldiers and said it was an honor to meet and speak with them. “At the KARGIL WAR MEMORIAL. #kalank travel. Was an honor to chat with our brave army men,” wrote the ‘Sui Dhaaga’ star.

Varun is in Ladakh for his upcoming drama ‘Kalank‘. A few days ago, his co-star, Alia Bhatt, had also taken to social media to inform her fans and followers that she is off to Kargil for the next schedule of the film.

Directed by Abhishek Varman, ‘Kalank’ stars an ensemble cast of Sanjay Dutt, Varun, Alia, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Madhuri Dixit-Nene. The flick, which went on floors almost two months ago, will hit the theatres on April 19, 2019.