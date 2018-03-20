Varun Dhawan makes Armaan Malik’s wish come true

The makers, who shared a sneak peak of the song today, will release the track on Wednesday.

“I’ve expressed in various interviews in the past that it’s my wish to sing for Varun and when he announced to the world that I’m the voice of ‘October’ movie, I was over the moon. Even both our fandoms wanted us to come together for a song. So finally, my wish has come true and I’m really excited,” the 22-year-old said in a statement.

Talking about the track, he said, “‘Theher Ja’ is feel-good track. It talks about the emotion of love in a very simplistic manner which is why it will make it more relatable and appealing to the youth. This song is unlike the usual Bollywood romantic songs you hear and has a very European vibe to it and for that very reason it will stand out.”

“This is my solo song and the music has been composed by Abhishek Arora and lyrics have been penned by Abhiruchi Chand. I have worked with Abhishek previously on a quite few jingles and Abhiruchi had written the lyrics for Buddhu Sa Mann (‘Kapoor & Sons’) so there was a comfort level working with both of them.” Directed by Shoojit Sircar, ‘October’, starring Varun Dhawan and Banita Sandhu, is all set to hit the big screens on April 13.