Varun Dhawan is Jacqueline Fernandez’s partner in crime

Today, everyone can say how Jacqueline Fernandez was the best choice to play Karishma Kapoor’s role in Judwaa 2, credit to her being such an entertainer in the film. But before Jacqueline and Varun stepped into the shoes of Karishma Kapoor and Salman Khan respectively, they saw it as a big challenge, which it was.

Jacqueline Fernandez spoke to a leading daily about the same and said, “Varun was stepping into Salman’s shoes while I had to measure up to Karishma’s performance. It was a huge challenge and I’m glad we pulled it off with our combined energy”. Jacqueline Fernandez and Varun Dhawan are like a house on fire together and we could see it during the promotions of Judwaa 2.

Talking about her co-star Varun Dhawan, she said, “Varun is my partner in crime and I’m glad he was there holding my hand through.” We even recently saw Jackie teach pole dancing to her partner in crime. Even at the Judwaa 2 success party that Jackie hosted, Varun and Jackie were seen indulging in funny antics.

The actress even thanks her producer of Judwaa 2 and mentor, Sajid Nadiadwala for this opportunity. She reminisces how he was someone who had faith in her capabilities and gave her Dhanno, the chartbuster song from the first edition of Housefull franchise. She shared, “I’m in the movies because of him and I’ll never forget that. I’ll always be there for Nadiad and Salman.” Jacqueline garnered fabulous response for her performance in Judwaa 2 and is riding high on the film’s success. The Judwaa 2 actress is currently shooting for Race 3 with Salman Khan before she heads for a Christmas break with her family.