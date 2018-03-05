Varun Dhawan injures himself on the sets of ‘Sui Dhaaga’, gets deep cut on forehead

Actor Varun Dhawan has injured himself while shooting for an action sequence on the sets of ‘Sui Dhaaga’. The actor currently is in Chanderi, Madhya Pradesh shooting for his upcoming flick ‘Sui Dhaaga’ which also stars actress Anushka Sharma in lead. Talking about the injury Varun has been told to rest for a day but the actor refused to do so and continued the shooting. According to Mid-Day report the actor did not use body double for the action sequence and ended up injuring himself.

Varun’s character Mauji in the film gets involved in a street fight, in one part of the film he has to roll down from the stairs, so in this process Varun injured himself on his head and got a deep cut on his forehead. After the incident the shooting was halted and Varun was rushed for medical help, “Varun is absolutely fine. The doctors tended to him immediately. He was adamant that the shoot cannot stop and returned to the sets immediately despite being in pain and finished the shoot for the day as per production plans,” the source told Mid-Day.

The movie is produced under the banner of Yash Raj films and it is directed by Sharat Katariya, the movie is slated to release on September 28.