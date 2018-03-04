Varun Dhawan: How Karan Johar’s ‘Student’ has taken Bollywood by storm

Bollywood over the last 25 years has seen a tremendous shift in terms of both quality and quantity. The current era is more focused on content over stardom and hero culture. One actor who has consistently proven himself since his debut in 2012 (Karan Johar directorial ‘Student of the Year) is Varun Dhawan. It will be a polarising decision to count him as the most successful brands in Bollywood today over the likes of Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor and the ever present holy trinity of Khans.

But, the reality is that this ‘Student of the Year’ has not given a flop (strictly going by box-office numbers) and is an actor who is commercially very successful. Varun Dhawan comes across as an actor who doesn’t think too much and is a guy who relies on timing and instincts. In his brief career so far, he has entertained audiences with his goofy acting, funny dialogues, and acrobatic dancing and in general is a total entertainer, who will not let down masses.

Varun Dhawan showing his dialogue baazi

Many people would argue that he is not in the league of Ranveers and Ranbirs of the world, but when you compare him with the likes of Sidharth Malhotra, Tiger Shroff, Sushant Singh Rajput, Rajkummar Rao, Ayushmann Khurrana, Arjun Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapoor, Emraan Hashmi, he is head and shoulders above them, and his box-office numbers are there for everyone to see. Now coming back to Ranbir Kapoor and Ranveer Singh, no doubt they have talent and pedigree, but when was the last time Ranbir Kapoor gave a humongous hit? (Since 2013, only genuine hit comes to mind is ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’) and Ranveer Singh hasn’t done wonders with anyone other than his mentor Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

The advantage with Dhawan is that he is a director’s actor and keeps his ego aside while working on a project. Dhawan’s acting reminds plenty of people about Govinda in his prime or Salman Khan, and the knack is uncanny. It’s not that he is a one-dimensional actor. He has acted in films from Badrinath Ki Dulhaniya to Badlapur to ABCD 2 and in due course of time, his acting will only get better.

Varun Dhawan is a smart cookie and knows that his streak of not giving a flop film will not last forever and invariably he will bomb at the box-office. Dhawan, as an actor, is supremely confident and a positive person and is an intelligent artist. The journey for this mercurial and passionate cine star has just started and he has a very long way to go become a superstar in true sense of the world.

But, after completing close to six years and having a 100% record commercially does count for something. This student is on his way to becoming a master of his craft and if he doesn’t change and remains himself, then many more good things are in store. Varun Dhawan is entering a phase in his life where results are expected of him and how he delivers will decide his future in Bollywood.

Post Script: Varun Dhawan no doubt in such a short period of time has developed a niche for himself, but he should not spend so much time with his close friend and gal pal Alia Bhatt. Remember Alia Bhatt saying on ‘Koffee With Karan’ that India’s president is Prithviraj Chavan (the answer was then president Pranab Mukherjee). Dhawan while interacting with media during last year’s BMC elections had said that he has voted for Rajya Sabha elections and was trolled after that and rightly so. If one thing our actors should learn from their counterparts in Hollywood is that they are politically very active and aware and don’t put their foot in mouth. Dhawan has to come across as an actor who is smart and who knows what he is talking about in public forum.