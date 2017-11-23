Varun Dhawan apologises after getting challan from Mumbai Police over ‘adventure’ on road

Mumbai: Mumbai Police sent a challan to actor Varun Dhawan for taking a selfie with fans by leaping out of his car window. The Mumbai Police shared a message on Twitter and a warning for Varun, saying that, “@Varun_dvn These adventures surely work on D silver screen but certainly not on the roads of Mumbai! U have risked ur life,ur admirer’s & few others. V expect better from a responsible Mumbaikar & youth icon like U! An E-Challan is on d way 2 ur home. Next time, V will B harsher.”

Varun has apologised over the incident. “My apologies Our cars weren’t moving since we were at a traffic signal and I didn’t want to hurt the sentiment of a fan but next time I’ll keep safety in mind and won’t encourage this,” he tweeted.

Mumbai Police’s tweet got almost 1.9K retweets and 2.3K likes with an hour.

This is not first time Bollywood actors have come under Mumbai Police’s radar. Recently, Padmavati actor Ranveer Singh made traffic halt outside the Salman’s Khan Being Human clothing outlet in Mumbai.

On the work front, Varun Dhawan is currently shooting for Shoojit Sircar’s ‘October’ and will be seen opposite Anushka Sharma in ‘Sui Dhaaga’ and Remo D’Souza’s ‘ABCD 3’.