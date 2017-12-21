Varun Dhawan finds Jacqueline the frontrunner of Commercial Cinema!

Jacqueline Fernandez’s Judwaa 2 co-star Varun Dhawan finds Jacqueline the Front-runner of commercial cinema. The Judwaa 2 actress was recently given the tag of being the Front-runner in Commercial cinema by a well-known trade analyst. When Jacqueline found out about the Trade Analyst’s article she was delighted on her hard work being recognized.

The Race 3 actress took to Twitter to express her gratitude and thanked the Trade analyst. Jacqueline further added “I believe my job is to entertain and if my movies and work promise that, I feel I have succeeded at my job ☺️🙏🏼 Means a lot, this piece.. ✨” As we know Varun Dhawan too is an all-out commercial hero and understands the hard work put in by a commercial actor. The moment he saw the article and Jacqueline’s generous reply he ‘liked’ his Judwaa 2 co-stars tweet.

The hit duo was recently seen at the Judwaa 2 success party host by Jacqueline for the entire star cast of the film. Jacqueline and Varun were seen goofing around and even posed for a picture hinting at the fact that they could be working towards a hat-trick after Dishoom and Judwaa 2. Let’s hope the fans get to see the hit duo of Judwaa 2 on screen for the third time. Currently, Jacqueline is busy shooting for Race 3 with Salman Khan which is set to hit the theatres on Eid 2018.